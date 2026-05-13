Decision time: Manuel Neuer is on the verge of extending his contract with FC Bayern Munich, reigniting a fiery debate

Neuer has shown several times this season that he can still make a big difference for Bayern in high-stakes matches. Almost every one of his standout performances has reignited calls for his return to the German national team for the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, the situation has been clear for months.

The veteran has repeatedly stated that he has no intention of reversing his retirement from the DFB squad. "There's no need to bring this up at all," he said after his strong performance against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. "We're not talking about the national team right now. I've said my piece and am now focusing on FC Bayern."

National team manager Julian Nagelsmann had already settled on TSG Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's latest injury, Neuer's designated successor. "Manu has retired of his own accord; he has repeated this on several occasions, and so it doesn't make much sense to keep discussing it," the national team manager emphasised.

Nevertheless, the debate was reignited on Tuesday when Kicker speculated that Neuer would appear on the provisional 55-man list—including at least five goalkeepers—that must be submitted to FIFA by Monday. The report offers no concrete evidence, and Nagelsmann has given no hint that he plans to recall the veteran. Yet he has pulled a rabbit out of the hat before: in December 2023, on Sportstudio, he floated Toni Kroos's return as an "interesting idea", and the playmaker eventually came back for the 2024 European Championship on home soil.

The decision ultimately rests with Neuer, should he even want to don the eagle on his chest again. Yet Nagelsmann knows that reviving the 38-year-old would disrupt the national team's harmony: Baumann, long assured of the No. 1 spot, would instantly become the backup.