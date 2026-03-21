Better with age! Danny Welbeck joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic in elite Premier League goalscoring club with Brighton double against Liverpool

Welbeck's goals mean that he becomes just the third player in Premier League history to score more than 10 goals in a season for the first time at the age of 35 or over. Ibrahimovic and McAllister also previously achieved the feat, per talkSPORT. The brace means that Welbeck is now enjoying his best-ever campaign in front of goal in the Premier League and is also the division's top scoring Englishman. However, that has not been enough for Welbeck to secure a place in Thomas Tuchel's latest Three Lions squad. The Brighton star has been overlooked, with Tuchel naming a 35-man squad and including attackers such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke instead.