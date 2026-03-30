Cristiano Ronaldo return date revealed amid Portugal World Cup fears as Al-Nassr doctor delivers verdict on injury rehabilitation

According to reports from Arriyadiyah, the medical staff are satisfied with the progress made by the veteran duo as the league leaders look to protect their three-point advantage at the top of the table. The focus now shifts to match fitness ahead of a defining run of eight fixtures to close out the domestic campaign.

A source close to the club noted: "Coach Jorge Jesus can now utilise Ronaldo and Mane after they completed their rehabilitation and treatment programmes. They are expected to be ready for Friday's match against Al-Najma. Mane has finished his fitness programme, which included running and strengthening exercises, and has recovered from the ankle injury sustained recently."