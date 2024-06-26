Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Euro 2024Getty
Peter McVitie

Cristiano Ronaldo finally fires a blank! Portugal superstar sees major tournament group stage record routed at Euro 2024

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalGeorgia vs PortugalGeorgiaEuropean Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in the group stage of a major international tournament for the first time in his career at Euro 2024.

  • Ronaldo unable to score in three Euro 2024 games
  • First time he's drawn a blank in group stage
  • Still made history with appearance vs Georgia
