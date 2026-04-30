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Cristiano Ronaldo makes 'getting closer to the end of my career' admission as Al-Nassr close in on Saudi Pro League glory
Ronaldo reflects on his longevity
The Portuguese icon reach another milestone by netting his 970th career goal in Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Al-Ahli in midweek, but the passage of time is clearly on his mind. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar spoke candidly about his future after the game and how much longer he can maintain his elite level.
Speaking to CanalGoatBr, Ronaldo explained his motivation for continuing to play at the age of 41. "I keep playing not only for this generation, but also for the previous one and the one coming next," he said. "I enjoy it day by day, game by game, year by year, even as I get closer to the end of my career. That’s a fact."
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A 'brilliant' journey across Europe and Asia
Having won five Ballon d'Or trophies and the same number of Champions League titles, Ronaldo can look back on a CV that few in history can match. From his early days at Sporting CP to record-breaking spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, the veteran forward is satisfied with the legacy he is leaving behind for the next generation of talent.
Reflecting on his path, Ronaldo remains determined to finish on a high note rather than fading away. He added: "My career has been brilliant and I want to keep it that way. I still enjoy it, I keep scoring goals… but above all, it’s about winning. And we really want to win the league."
Al-Nassr closing in on domestic silverware
After joining the Saudi Pro League in 2023, Ronaldo is still hunting for his first league winner's medal in the Middle East. That wait appears to be nearing its conclusion, as Al-Nassr currently sit eight points clear at the top of the table. While rivals Al-Hilal hold a game in hand, the momentum is firmly with the Riyadh-based side following their latest three points.
Ronaldo's influence remains the decisive factor for Al-Nassr, as he continues to defy the typical physical decline associated with players in their forties. His 970th goal was a testament to his enduring predatory instincts, keeping his side on track for a historic domestic triumph that would add yet another trophy to his massive collection.
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The ultimate goals for 2026
While the Saudi Pro League title is the immediate priority, the Portuguese captain may have one eye on the international stage. With the World Cup looming later this year, there is a sense that the tournament could serve as the final curtain call for one of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch, potentially alongside a first league title in Saudi Arabia.