‘Sometimes he’ll play, other times he won’t’ - Cristiano Ronaldo made aware of new role he will have to accept under Jorge Jesus if 233-cap career with Portugal is to continue

The appointment of Jesus as the new head coach of Portugal marks a significant shift for the national team as they look to move on from a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

Former Benfica president Vieira, who worked closely with Jesus during his time at the Estadio da Luz, believes the 72-year-old is the right man to lead the country forward.

Speaking to Antena 1, Vieira expressed his confidence in the appointment, stating: "I know him profoundly well. He is a super professional. I'm not the only one saying it, mainly the players who worked with him, everyone says he is. And I think it's a right choice. Having a Portuguese coach again is very important. The last one we had was Fernando Santos, now we have Jorge and I think he has all the capacity to do a job that makes us all happy."