"What the fans on both sides got up to today is an outrage," Hoeneß railed on Sky following Bayern's 3-0 victory in the DFB Cup final on Saturday evening.
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"Crack down hard so that such outrageous behaviour doesn't happen again": Uli Hoeneß lashes out at Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart fans following the DFB Cup final
"They completely ruined the game. My wife told me you couldn't see a thing on the telly for ages," Hoeneß continued to grumble. At the start of the second half, a DFB logo with a line through it was passed from the VfB Stuttgart supporters' stand across the stands and made its way to the FCB fans on the opposite side of Berlin's Olympic Stadium.
Numerous banners from both sets of fans also rained down fierce criticism of the German Football Association as part of the joint protest. One banner in the Bayern end summed up the mood: "Great rivals unite: F**k you, DFB." For minutes, fans from both sides traded chants of "F**k the DFB" across the stadium.
Among the reasons for the protests were the high prices the DFB was charging for tickets to the cup final. "At €45 (fan category), €80 (category 3), €150 (category 2) and €195 (category 1), the DFB is once again charging exorbitant prices for tickets to the cup final. Given the stadium layout, a disproportionately large section has been allocated to these higher-priced categories," explained a pre-match statement from Club Nr. 12, the association representing FC Bayern's active fan base.
- Getty Images Sport
Following fan protests, Hoeneß insists: "The DFB is in no way to blame"
Supporters of both clubs set off pyrotechnics in their stands during the protest, briefly forcing referee Sven Jablonski to halt play after about an hour as smoke engulfed the pitch.
"There were moments in the second half when I couldn't see a thing. If fans think that's how they celebrate, I'm done with it," Hoeneß fumed. The Bayern president then demanded, "The clubs, the DFB and politicians must act decisively to ensure this outrageous behaviour doesn't happen again. After all, the DFB isn't to blame for anything."
Harry Kane makes history with a hat-trick for Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal final
Amidst the commotion in the stands, Bayern had taken the lead in the 55th minute through Harry Kane. Stuttgart had made life very difficult for the champions in the first half, but the Munich side stepped up their game after the break.
Kane sealed the win with his second goal in the 80th minute, then completed a hat-trick from the penalty spot in stoppage time to make it 3-0. Kane is the first player to record a perfect hat-trick in a DFB-Pokal final (three goals in succession within a single half). Only three others had previously recorded 'normal' hat-tricks in the final: Uwe Seeler for Hamburger SV in 1963, Roland Wohlfarth for Bayern in 1986, and Robert Lewandowski for Borussia Dortmund in 2012.
- Getty Images
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