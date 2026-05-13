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Christian Guinin

Translated by

Real Madrid are reportedly weighing a former Bundesliga coach as a backup option should they fail to secure Jose Mourinho

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Jose Mourinho is the overwhelming favourite to take the manager's job at Real Madrid. Nevertheless, the club has a Plan B ready if needed.

Journalist Raul Varela of Radio Marca reports that Real Madrid have identified former Bundesliga coach Pellegrino Matarazzo as a backup option to "The Special One" in case the Portuguese's move to Madrid collapses.

  • According to the report, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is weighing several candidates to replace Álvaro Arbeloa. Matarazzo's fundamental, highly modern approach to the game is said to be highly regarded at the Bernabéu, making him a popular figure among the Blancos.

    Nevertheless, the report also stresses that a move by the 48-year-old American to Real is unlikely. In Madrid, there is still strong backing for Mourinho as the new manager; according to Belgian transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, the deal is already done.

    The club could make an official announcement as early as next week. Mourinho, nicknamed "The Special One," has a €3 million release clause in his Benfica contract, which runs until 2027.

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  • real-sociedad-pellegrino-matarazzo(C)Getty Images

    Matarazzo lifted the Copa del Rey with Real Sociedad.

    Matarazzo, whose contract with Real Sociedad runs until 2027, joined the Basque club at the end of December 2025. The former VfB Stuttgart and TSG Hoffenheim boss quickly turned around the team's fortunes, guiding them back into the upper reaches of LaLiga and to glory in the Copa del Rey.

    As a result, the club is already assured a spot in next season's Europa League, even though it currently sits eighth in LaLiga.

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