Could Pep Guardiola be poised for another Bundesliga raid? Bayer Leverkusen could soon face a Manchester City bid for one of their Germany internationals

One potential advantage for the Skyblues in a possible bid for Maza: the talented midfielder is represented by the same agency as former Frankfurt player Omar Marmoush, whom City managed to prise away from Eintracht Frankfurt in early 2025.

In recent years Guardiola has struck big in the Bundesliga: in 2023 Josko Gvardiol joined from RB Leipzig for €90m, and a year earlier City secured Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

With Bernardo Silva set to depart, City is now in the market for fresh midfield talent. The Portuguese playmaker has been a key figure since 2017, yet his expiring contract will not be extended.