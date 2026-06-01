Could he miss the World Cup? A key player for favourites France has received shocking news just days before the tournament

According to Foot Mercato, Saliba was already carrying an injury heading into Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, a match he ultimately lost with the English champions on penalties. Despite the knock, the defender gutted it out for the full 120 minutes—a gamble that may now cost him a place at the World Cup.

Playing the full 120 minutes against PSG is said to have worsened the unspecified injury, leaving the 31-time France international facing a layoff of several weeks. Depending on the exact length of his absence, Saliba could miss at least part—or even the entire—World Cup. The French Football Federation is said to be deeply concerned about his availability for the tournament.