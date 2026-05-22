Could an old Mourinho acquaintance from the Premier League be heading to the Bernabéu? Real Madrid are weighing up three options to replace Carvajal

The second option from the English top flight is Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur, according to *As*. However, the 26-year-old is considered too expensive. Like Dalot, Porro is under contract until 2028. Spurs, who are still embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premier League, paid €40 million to Sporting CP in 2023.

Option three, by contrast, would be significantly cheaper for Real: relying on their own youth products. With the two youth internationals Jesus Fortea (19) and David Jimenez (22), there are two promising talents here who could take the position behind first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fortea, widely tipped as a future star, is rumoured to be heading to Como 1907 this summer, while Jimenez has already made four senior appearances for Real after stepping up to the first-team squad in the spring.