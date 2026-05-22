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FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-PRESSERAFP
Falko Blöding

Translated by

Could an old Mourinho acquaintance from the Premier League be heading to the Bernabéu? Real Madrid are weighing up three options to replace Carvajal

LaLiga
Transfers
Real Madrid Castilla
Real Madrid
Tottenham
Premier League
Manchester United
P. Porro
D. Dalot
J. Fortea
D. Jimenez

According to various media reports, Spanish runners-up Real Madrid have three options to replace outgoing captain Dani Carvajal (34) at right-back.

Several clues point to the Premier League, where Real Madrid's incoming manager, Jose Mourinho (63), spent many years working.

  • According to *Sport*, Manchester United's Diogo Dalot is a candidate. Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring his Portuguese compatriot to Madrid. The pair have previously worked together at the Red Devils: in the summer of 2018, Dalot joined United from FC Porto for a transfer fee of €22 million. Mourinho went on to manage him there for six months.

    Dalot, who can also operate on the left flank, is under contract in Manchester until 2028. The 27-year-old was a regular starter last season, making 36 competitive appearances (one goal, three assists). It is expected that the record English champions will look to keep him and offer him a new contract.

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  • Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Pedro Porro looks set to stay out of Real Madrid's reach due to his hefty price tag.

    The second option from the English top flight is Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur, according to *As*. However, the 26-year-old is considered too expensive. Like Dalot, Porro is under contract until 2028. Spurs, who are still embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premier League, paid €40 million to Sporting CP in 2023.

    Option three, by contrast, would be significantly cheaper for Real: relying on their own youth products. With the two youth internationals Jesus Fortea (19) and David Jimenez (22), there are two promising talents here who could take the position behind first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

    Fortea, widely tipped as a future star, is rumoured to be heading to Como 1907 this summer, while Jimenez has already made four senior appearances for Real after stepping up to the first-team squad in the spring.

  • Real Madrid's record transfers:

    PlayerPositionSigned fromYearTransfer fee
    Jude BellinghamMidfieldBorussia Dortmund2023€127m
    Eden HazardMidfieldChelsea FC2019€120.8m
    Gareth BaleForwardTottenham Hotspur2013€101 million
    Cristiano RonaldoAttackManchester United2009€94 million
    Aurelien TchouameniMidfielderAS Monaco2022€80 million
    Zinedine ZidaneMidfieldJuventus2001€77.5m
    James RodriguezMidfieldAS Monaco2014€75 million
    KakáMidfieldAC Milan2009€67m
    Luka JovicForwardEintracht Frankfurt2019€63 million
    Dean HuijsenDefenceAFC Bournemouth2024€62.5m

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