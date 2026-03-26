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Corriere dello Sport - Al-Ittihad eyeing Salah: could the Egyptian’s move to Saudi Arabia push Diaby towards Inter this summer? The scenario

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Momo Salah’s departure from Liverpool inevitably raises a number of questions about the Egyptian star’s future, as he still has a promising career ahead of him. Where might he go? Broadly speaking, the most likely options are the US to the west and Saudi Arabia to the east, with the latter currently looking the most promising.

Corriere dello Sport explains that the clubs most active ahead of the summer transfer window are Al-Hilal, managed by Simone Inzaghi, Al Qadsiah, home to striker Mateo Retegui, and Al-Ittihad, led by former Milan coach Sergio Conceiçao. The latter club is said to be particularly serious and has a two-year deal worth €100 million ready. However, should Salah arrive, it would necessitate a departure: Moussa Diaby is back in the frame for Inter, a name also linked with the club during the last winter transfer window.

  • THE NEED FOR CHANGE

    In January, the idea was to add a new dimension to the attack. And the Frenchman had welcomed Inter’s proposal with open arms. In short, an agreement had been reached, but this ran into resistance from Al-Ittihad regarding the proposed loan deal with an option to buy. The aim is to have a player who brings unpredictability, allowing the attacking line-up to shift towards the famous 3-4-2-1 formation that was abandoned in the summer and, with the score in their favour in the closing stages of matches, enables them to cause damage on the counter-attack.  

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  • POSSIBLE FORMULA

    In 2024, Al-Ittihad invested a whopping 60 million to sign Diaby from Aston Villa: a deal needs to be struck, but the potential arrival of Salah could greatly facilitate the move from the Saudi Pro League back to Europe, in line with a wish expressed by the Frenchman, born in 1999. The plan of approach? The first attempt should still be for a loan, perhaps with the inclusion of certain conditions that make a permanent transfer mandatory. Then – concludes Corriere dello Sport – the French striker will also have to play his part, pushing for a move with even greater determination than he did last January.

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