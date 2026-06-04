That leaves the squad with barely enough time to prepare for Saturday's final warm-up match against co-hosts the USA. The final training session is scheduled for Friday at Soldier Field. As a result, Oliver Baumann is set to start in goal again for the DFB, just as he did last Sunday against Finland (4-0).

Julian Nagelsmann has no fresh personnel concerns: on Thursday the national coach worked with 25 World Cup squad members and standby goalkeeper Jonas Urbig at MLS club Chicago Fire's training ground.