Como, Fabregas: "Our Champions League campaign is one of grit and humility. Just six or seven years ago, we were in Serie D."

"Our Champions League is all about the values and humility of working for a serious club with a vision for the future. There are different kinds of victories,and today’s was the most important one for us: we’ve lost someone who was vital to the club and we wanted to show our respect. Today, it’s important to remember Michael Hartono and send our thoughts to his family."





"The match against Pisa was different from our recent ones; we exploited the space for the first two goals, and after that there are two options: the team that attacks you or the team that doesn’t open up. We were smart; it was another learning experience to help us continue to grow."





"There’s a really good atmosphere; people are happy but we all want more. People are enjoying the journey; six or seven years ago we were a slightly more provincial side in Serie D, now we’re making progress with young players and it’s hard not to fall in love with them for everything they give. When things go well we stay humble; when they don’t, we stay calm because we know where we want to go."





"Jesus Rodriguez? He took two knocks, one early on and one just before the half-hour mark: he couldn’t carry on. He’s a player who thrives on one-on-one battles; you could already see after the first knock that he wasn’t right. It’s a shame; he felt this was a game for him and his strengths, but that’s football and we have to move on."



