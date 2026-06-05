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Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe star alongside Kim Kardashian as Nike launches new film ahead of World Cup
Nike unveils star-studded "Rip the Script" campaign
Nike has launched its new "Rip the Script" film ahead of the 2026 World Cup, featuring a cast packed with football icons and cultural figures. Mbappe, Haaland, Vinicius and Palmer are in the campaign, alongside legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Didier Drogba.
The film centres on football's creative side, moving away from rigid structure and embracing instinctive play. Global celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, LeBron James and Channing Tatum also make appearances as Nike blends football with wider popular culture. The campaign extends beyond the film itself, incorporating new federation kits, updated boot collections and grassroots initiatives designed to encourage the same style of expressive football promoted throughout the advert.
Nike explains the vision behind the campaign
Nike's VP and Creative Director of Global Brand Voice, Helena Thornton, said the campaign was built around the belief that football's most memorable moments come when players trust their instincts.
She explained in Nike official website: "We know the magical moments in football happen when players trust their instincts. That’s the kind of football we love: fresh, instinctive, unexpected and creative."
Thornton also stressed that the campaign was designed to engage modern audiences across multiple platforms. She added: "We made this film to meet football communities exactly where they are, not just on a screen, but in their world and deeply engrained into their subcultures.
"We didn’t want to follow the traditional marketing playbook. We wanted to give them something worth talking about, worth clipping, worth wearing, worth showing up to. A story they don't just watch - one they can make their own. That’s the whole idea behind our universe of Nike Football."
Campaign combines football culture with product innovation
While the film serves as the campaign's centrepiece, Nike is also using the launch to showcase its latest football products. The brand's new federation collections feature Aero-FIT cooling technology, while updated Mercurial, Phantom and Tiempo models are designed to support speed, control and precision on the pitch.
Nike is also investing in grassroots football through its "Toma el Juego" programme, which has staged more than 100 tournaments worldwide. The initiative aims to create pathways from street football to the professional game, with young player Mateo appearing in the film as a representative of the next generation.
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Nike prepares for a global World Cup build-up
Nike will continue rolling out the campaign through refreshed retail spaces and immersive fan experiences in key cities. Locations including New York and Los Angeles will host dedicated football environments. The World Cup will kick off on June 11, opening with a Group A match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.