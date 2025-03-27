Club World Cup Scouting Report: Atletico Madrid always bring the fight, but can they make a run this summer?

Led by one of the best coaches of the modern era, the red and blue side of Madrid remains fierce - will it be enough?

The moment Diego Simeone walked through the door in 2011, everything changed. Since the Argentine's arrival, an identity has been built, trophies have been won and, more than anything, Atletico Madrid has become the world's toughest team to play against.

No one gets excited for a visit from Cholo and his men. No one.

It's not always pretty, but it's always entertaining and, this summer, the Atletico Madrid show arrives in North America for the Club World Cup - and you can bet they'll be ready for a scrap.

Make no mistake: Atleti aren't mere brawlers. They just embody that mindset. For years, this team has gone toe-to-toe with Barcelona and Real Madrid thanks to that toughness, of course, but these teams have been built to win, too. Atleti is always the right mix of talent and determination, which is why they've achieved so much under their Argentinian manager.

Now, the question is if they can win the big one this summer. Under Simoen'e guidance, Atleti has won La Liga twice, a Copa de Rey, two Europa Leagues and a UEFA Super Cup, but there are Champions League memories that still sting.

They've been runners-up twice in that competition, and both times they've had their hearts broken by Real Madrid. It happened this year in the Round of 16, too, as a controversial call in a penalty shootout proved their undoing.

Could this be the summer where Atleti put themselves on top of the footballing world? Could this be the tournament where they turn their grit into gold?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Atletico Madrid, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Spanish giants ahead this summer's tournament.