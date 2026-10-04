Claudia Pina scores four goals as brilliant Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona wasted no time asserting their dominance on Sunday, with Claudia Pina opening the scoring just four minutes into the match. Pina showed exceptional skill to dribble past multiple defenders before poking the ball past goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

Despite Real Madrid attempting to apply early pressure, Barcelona easily bypassed their lines. Pina struck again just before the half-hour mark, capitalising on a rebound from an Ewa Pajor effort, before completing a sensational hat-trick to make it three goals inside 32 minutes.