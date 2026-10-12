Clarence Seedorf returns to the dugout! Real Madrid and AC Milan icon handed shock task of saving Corinthians from relegation

The heavy derby defeat served as a farewell fixture for interim coach William Batista before handing over the managerial reins to the incoming boss. Speaking to reporters after the match away at Palmeiras, Batista enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of his successor: "Seedorf should arrive at the club this week and I believe it will be important for Corinthians. He is a coach who is known worldwide, has the know-how and the stature necessary for the club at this moment."