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Chelsea are closing in on a €40m deal to sign Atalanta defensive starlet Honest Ahanor
Chelsea close in on Ahanor
According to TuttoMercatoWeb, citing Sky Sport Italia, Chelsea have made significant progress in their pursuit of Ahanor. Direct talks between the Premier League club and Atalanta have advanced decisively, and personal terms are currently being finalised. The two clubs are structuring a deal worth around €40m, representing a substantial profit for the Serie A side.
Atalanta only signed Ahanor from Genoa last summer for an initial fee of €16m, plus €4m in add-ons. While this final figure falls short of their initial €60m asking price, it remains a notable increase from the €34m bid from Brighton that Atalanta rejected earlier in the window.
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A productive transfer relationship
This impending transfer extends a highly productive relationship between Chelsea and Atalanta during the current transfer window. Chelsea have already secured the signature of Marco Palestra from Atalanta this summer, indicating a strong line of communication and business trust between the two clubs' boards.
The English club have been consistently monitoring Atalanta matches to identify top young talent. By raiding Atalanta for a second time, Chelsea are demonstrating their clear intent to invest heavily in elite European prospects. Palestra has already begun integrating into the squad, and Ahanor could very soon follow the same path from Bergamo to London to bolster their defensive options.
A breakout season in Italy
Ahanor has enjoyed a spectacular rise to prominence over the past year. Born in February 2008, the defender managed to establish himself as a regular starter for Atalanta almost immediately. He made 28 appearances in Serie A during his debut season at the Gewiss Stadium, putting in mature performances that belied his young age.
Ahanor also gained invaluable continental experience, featuring in the Champions League against some of Europe's biggest clubs. His rapid development and commanding presence on the pitch quickly caught the attention of top scouts across the continent, making him one of the most highly sought-after teenagers in global football right now.
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What next for Chelsea?
Ahanor's transfer could be officially concluded by Friday, as both Chelsea and Atalanta look to iron out the final details. Once the medical tests are passed and the contract is signed, Ahanor will join his new teammates in London. Chelsea will then focus on integrating their new signing into the first-team squad ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixtures.
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