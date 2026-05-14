Chelsea and Roc Nation announced the partnership on Thursday, beginning a relationship that will focus on cultural storytelling. According to Roc Nation, the partnership will be centered around placing Chelsea at the intersection of soccer, music, culture and entertainment, further positioning the club as a leader in the American market. The partnership's aim is to expand Chelsea's reach, both in America and on key platforms.

Together, the two sides will develop campaigns to tap into American pop culture while helping Chelsea expand as both a sporting and lifestyle brand.