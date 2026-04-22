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Chaos at Chelsea FC: Marc Cucurella’s hairdresser has allegedly leaked internal club information

Premier League
Brighton vs Chelsea
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M. Cucurella

At Chelsea FC, the situation is in disarray off the pitch as well, after five defeats without finding the net.

Defender Marc Cucurella’s hairdresser apparently leaked internal team information several hours before Tuesday’s away fixture at Brighton (0–3), according to The Sun.

  • "Palmer and Joao Pedro are both injured. Exclusive news for you," the Spaniard's hairdresser posted on X, alongside a photo of Cucurella mid-haircut. The account has since been deleted.

    The leak turned out to be accurate: neither Cole Palmer nor Joao Pedro could face Brighton.

    After the defeat, Chelsea’s mood soured further, with assistant manager Liam Rosenior visibly frustrated. “I have often defended the players when it was appropriate, but I cannot defend this performance,” he said. It was the club’s first run of five straight defeats without finding the net since November 1912.

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  • Chelsea have managed just five points from their last nine matches.

    “I’m numb with rage. Something needs to change here urgently. There was no sign of professionalism,” Rosenior continued. Chelsea did not manage a single shot on target until the 41st minute, and their xG (expected goals) tally was a meagre 0.04 at half-time.

    “Our attitude was way off. It’s early after the game, and I’m emotional, but that performance was unacceptable, absolutely unacceptable,” Rosenior added.

    Chelsea have collected only five points from their last nine matches—only crisis-hit neighbours Tottenham Hotspur (2 points) have done worse in that span. The Blues have slipped to seventh and now face an uphill battle to reach Europe.

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