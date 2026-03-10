At the Wanda Metropolitano, however, Tudor decided to make a change in goal, justifying his choice in the pre-match press conference: "Today, I'm choosing what I think is best for the team at this moment. For today, this is the starting eleven. There will also be the return leg, so there's room for everyone." Shortly after the first quarter of an hour, the Croatian coach reversed his decision. Kinsky's mistakes were too serious, first misjudging the clearance on Griezmann's goal (the second) and gifting the ball to the opposition, then completely missing the ball on a back pass from a teammate, leaving the door wide open for Julian Alvarez to score Atlético Madrid's third goal.