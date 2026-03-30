Capello: "I feel for Italy; I've made a significant sacrifice. Retegui has the rhythm of Arab football. Pio Esposito will become a key player"

Everyone is rooting for Gennaro Gattuso’s national team. Italy is on tenterhooks ahead of the final round of the play-offs for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, and among those eagerly watching tomorrow evening’s match against Bosnia in Zenica, kicking off at 8.45 pm, will be Fabio Capello.
The former manager of Milan, Roma and Juventus, among others, and former England manager gave an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport in which he highlighted not only his eagerness to experience this match, but also the potential and the difficulties this squad is facing.