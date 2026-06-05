BVB, News and Rumours: The transfer saga is heating up! A new suitor has emerged for Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy

Could Borussia Dortmund lose Serhou Guirassy this summer? The club's sporting management, led by Lars Ricken and Ole Book, is unequivocal. "We have no intention of letting him go. He has impressively demonstrated his value to Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons," Ricken stated recently.

Sport Bild claims that BVB even shared its transfer plans with the striker—who is said to be restless—highlighting that the club still aims to sign at least one top, creative No. 10 to further enhance his fit in Dortmund's system.

Nevertheless, after Fenerbahce Istanbul, another suitor has emerged: Europa League winners Aston Villa. The Premier League club can offer Champions League football and a hefty salary, reports Bild. The club, which finished fourth in the Premier League last term, is monitoring the situation closely and weighing a formal approach.

Reports indicate that the 30-year-old has a release clause of around €35 million in his contract, which runs until 2028, and that BVB retains the upper hand in any talks with Villa and Fener.

Guirassy has reportedly been hinting at a move for some time. Most recently, he was even cited as a bargaining chip in the presidential election campaign at Fenerbahce. Candidate Azizi Yildirim is said to have agreed with the former VfB Stuttgart striker on a transfer to the top Turkish club in the event of an election victory. The vote is scheduled for this weekend (6–7 June).

Book recently stopped short of ruling out a sale, commenting, "With his goals, he is very, very important. It is not our plan to let him go, but if an exceptional offer arrives, we will consider it."