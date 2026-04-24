BVB News and Rumours: Revealed! Nuri Sahin sought to recruit a Real Madrid superstar for Borussia Dortmund

Former BVB coach Nuri Sahin has revealed that he wanted to sign Arda Güler on loan from Real Madrid for the 2024/25 season.

“I was desperate to bring Arda to Dortmund,” the 37-year-old explained on the YouTube channel “KAFA Sports,” adding, “Back then, he told me, ‘Coach, I’m going to grab that shirt, no matter what happens.’ ”

As is well known, the loan move ultimately fell through, though Sahin did not specify the reasons. Despite making only twelve appearances last term—some of them curtailed by a persistent muscle injury—Güler stayed at the Bernabéu and established himself as a key squad player.

Despite that limited action, the Turkish international still contributed 14 goals in 43 competitive outings, mostly as a substitute. At the Club World Cup under new coach Xabi Alonso he became a regular, a run that continued under Alonso’s successor, Álvaro Arbeloa.

This term he has already clocked 50 appearances, picking up 20 goal contributions, including a brace against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

However, he is now unlikely to add to that tally. On Thursday, Real announced that the attacking midfielder has suffered a serious hamstring injury, and while the club has not confirmed how long he will be out, the season is almost certainly over for him. His place at the World Cup is also in doubt.

Despite this, Güler remains Turkey’s great hope. He was already one of their standout performers during their first World Cup qualification campaign since 2002, providing four assists and a goal.

Güler, who joined Real from Fenerbahce Istanbul in 2023 for €28 million, remains under contract until 2029. Sahin, meanwhile, was relieved of his duties at BVB some time ago.

His six-month spell ended when Niko Kovac took over, and since September 2025 he has been managing Turkish top-flight side Basaksehir FK, currently sitting in a strong fifth place in the Süper Lig.