BVB, News and Rumours – "He has big shoes to fill": Could he succeed Julian Brandt at Borussia Dortmund?

More news and rumours about BVB:
- "A really good player": High praise for BVB departure
- BVB: Kroos hails Süle
- Meanwhile, Brandt delivers an impassioned speech about a BVB star.
More news and rumours about BVB:
Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac believes that young midfielder Samuele Inacio is ready to step up and replace Julian Brandt, who is set to leave in the summer.
"I think we've already seen a bit of a generational change today. Jule (Brandt, ed.) has had a great seven years here and scored many important goals," Kovac said at the press conference after Friday's 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. He then praised Inacio, who had scored his first Bundesliga goal against Eintracht: "I have to be careful not to raise expectations too high for Samuele, but he has shown today and in recent games that he wants it, he does it, he gets things done. He fights and works hard off the ball, and he's very good on it—he's already created plenty of chances."
Inacio could "perhaps become Jule's replacement somewhere – even if that's just in quotation marks for now," Kovac added. Brandt's expiring contract will not be renewed; the 30-year-old is leaving Borussia on a free transfer, with his next destination as yet unknown. With Brandt's exit imminent, BVB urgently need a new creative midfielder—and Inacio may already be that man.
"He has big shoes to fill. The youngster (Inacio, ed.) is 18 and Jule is now 30. We should give him time. If he stays fit, he will certainly become a good footballer," Kovac added about the 18-year-old Italian, whom Dortmund signed from Atalanta Bergamo's youth academy in 2024. Sporting director Lars Ricken also hinted at big plans for the highly talented playmaker: "He's started for the third time in a row and has played the full 90 minutes in the last two matches. We mustn't get ahead of ourselves, but of course this is a sign of things to come for the upcoming season."
Inacio has made six first-team appearances, starting the last three matches in succession. The Italian U19 international, reportedly monitored by Barcelona and PSG, is expected to sign a new BVB contract soon.
Borussia Dortmund announced on Sunday that former club captain Marcel Schmelzer will leave his role as assistant coach of the U23s at the end of the season.
The reason is a happy one: "We are expecting our second child in September. That is now the priority," Schmelzer told the Ruhr Nachrichten, explaining his sabbatical.
Schmelzer, who had taken over as assistant coach of the U17s in 2023, just a year after hanging up his boots, moved up to the U23s as assistant coach last summer. He will now step aside after missing out on an immediate return to the 3. Liga; with one matchday left in the Regionalliga West, Dortmund II occupy fourth spot.
At the end of March, Borussia Dortmund relieved Sebastian Kehl of his duties as sporting director. On Friday evening, before the club's final Bundesliga home fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt (3–2), Signal Iduna Park hosted an official farewell ceremony for the former midfielder.
The following day, Kehl was spotted at the Regionalliga match between Rot-Weiß Erfurt and Hertha Zehlendorf (5-2). Could a surprise move to the fourth tier be on the cards?
However, the trip was purely private. "We've known each other for years; he just dropped in to see me," explained Erfurt manager Fabian Gerber. Kehl watched the Thuringians' match from the stands and later attended the press conference.
The pair first played together in Hannover 96's youth setup and turned professional in 1998. They later spent six months as teammates at SC Freiburg before Kehl moved to BVB in early 2002; both men are now 46.
Date
Competition
Match
16 May
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen vs. BVB
18 July Friendly
Friendly
Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB
29 July
Friendly
Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB
1 August
Friendly
FC Tokyo vs. BVB