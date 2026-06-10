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Jochen Tittmar

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BVB, news and rumours: Forget the two-horse race-Borussia Dortmund remain in the hunt for top prospect Kennet Eichhorn

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
Y. Couto
K. Eichhorn

Contrary to some reports, Borussia Dortmund remain in the race for highly rated youngster Kennet Eichhorn, though his release clause is due to expire shortly. Latest BVB news and rumours.

More news and rumours about BVB:

  • Former player levels serious allegations against BVB coach Kovac.
  • Should Eichhorn depart, the club is said to be eyeing an Argentine defender.
  • Meanwhile, the club is bracing for the worst-case scenario regarding Schlotterbeck.
  • EichhornGetty Images

    BVB, rumour: Borussia Dortmund remains in the race for Kennet Eichhorn.

    Borussia Dortmund remain actively involved in the race to sign Hertha's promising youngster Kennet Eichhorn, according to the Ruhr Nachrichten.

    While recent coverage has highlighted a duel between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, the Black and Yellows are still monitoring the situation closely and have not relinquished their interest.

    According to the report, a three-way battle could still emerge before an important deadline expires, as the young talent's release clause is only valid until 15 June.

    A move abroad is no longer under consideration at this stage. At BVB, head coach Niko Kovac is said to be a strong advocate of signing the 16-year-old.

    Club management also believes the 16-year-old already possesses the potential to make an immediate impact at a high level, rather than requiring several years of development.

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  • SchlotterbeckGetty Images

    BVB News: Nico Schlotterbeck? Lothar Matthäus names his DFB defensive leader.

    Germany's 2026 World Cup campaign begins on Sunday, when they face Curaçao. Since the Qatar World Cup and the home European Championship, the squad's profile has evolved significantly.

    Yet in his Sky column, Lothar Matthäus identifies several players already stepping into leadership roles, outlining a clear defensive pecking order. 

    "I see Jonathan Tah as more of a defensive leader than Nico Schlotterbeck, although Nico has also performed his duties very well in the last two games. Nathaniel Brown has done well on the left side of defence," says Matthäus.

    The record international also highlights two particularly important pillars of the team: "Neuer and captain Kimmich are the most experienced leaders in the DFB squad."

    Finally, Matthäus highlights Kai Havertz, describing the forward as "a key player who has become indispensable, regardless of his position."

  • Borussia Dortmund transfer history: BVB's record sales

    PlayerPositionSold toYearTransfer fee
    Ousmane DembéléForwardFC Barcelona2017€148 million
    Jude BellinghamMidfieldReal Madrid2023€127 million
    Jadon SanchoForwardManchester United2022€85 million
    Christian PulisicAttackChelsea FC2018€64 million
    Pierre-Emerick AubameyangAttackArsenal FC2023€63.75m

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