Serie A surprise package Como 1907, currently fourth in the table, have held initial talks to sign Dortmund full-back Yan Couto.

According to Bild, no direct talks have taken place between Como, the player, or BVB; at this stage, only preliminary interest has been signalled. Nevertheless, Dortmund will not let the right-back leave on the cheap: to avoid a loss, they are holding out for a fee of €20–25 million.

Couto's future is also tied to the right-back situation at BVB: rival Julian Ryerson is said to be on Manchester United's radar.

Should the Norwegian impress at the upcoming World Cup and then depart, a transfer for Couto would effectively be taken off the table. Another hurdle for the Italian Champions League side is the financial package: Couto is under a lucrative Dortmund contract until 2030, earning roughly €5 million per year. That means the ambitious, Cesc Fàbregas-coached Como would need to dig deep to secure his services.