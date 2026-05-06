That momentum proved unsustainable. Nine months after his high-profile move, Pavard sits with Marseille in sixth spot in Ligue 1, and the club's European hopes are hanging by a thread. With only one win in their last five matches, the numbers are stacked against Les Olympiens; De Zerbi, brought in amid high expectations, is already gone, and further headaches abound: fierce fan protests against the club's hierarchy, the improper use of pyrotechnics, and Benatia's resignation.

Pavard himself is also in a tricky spot: his return to France has not lived up to expectations, and the loan deal expires in the summer with little indication that it will be extended. Media reports suggest that Marseille view the €15m buy-option in his loan deal as too expensive; failure to secure European qualification would make a permanent transfer impractical.

On the pitch, too, Pavard has not delivered the consistent solidity Marseille craved. He has started 36 matches in all competitions (one goal, three assists), yet his form has been patchy. Just as during his spell at Bayern Munich, impressive outings were followed by inexplicable errors and jittery performances—inconsistency that has evidently convinced OM's hierarchy to send him back to Milan after June.