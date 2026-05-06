When Benjamin Pavard announced his departure from Inter Milan last summer to join Olympique Marseille on loan, many observers raised their eyebrows. Swapping a side with genuine title hopes and a shot at the Champions League for one that has lately survived on past glories seemed, at first, an odd move.
Pavard himself explained the switch—which L'Equipe labelled "one of the most unlikely summer transfers" in history—by citing the "project" he wanted to help shape at Marseille. "When Medhi [Benatia, sporting director] called me, I was immediately excited. When I heard about Marseille's interest, it was clear to me: I wanted to be part of this ambitious project, with the Champions League. I also wanted to play at the Stade Vélodrome with that kind of passion. As a footballer, those are emotions you have to experience," the centre-back explained.