Bukayo Saka in danger of missing Man City title showdown as Mikel Arteta delivers new injury update on Arsenal winger

Arteta provided a cautious update on his star winger's rehabilitation, emphasising that the medical team is monitoring how Saka handles increased training loads.

The Arsenal boss said: "It's something that he was carrying for a while. It was an Achilles issue. It's progression but hopefully it's going to be a matter of days and not weeks. But he has to see when the load is more how he responds to that kind of progression."

When questioned on whether he requires his squad to push through physical discomfort, potentially risking their long-term fitness at this vital stage of the season, the Spaniard said: "They are trying to do that. We know how important availability is in this crucial period of the season. Obviously we've been missing four or five starters now for weeks, which has an impact. That's why we need them back, that's for sure."