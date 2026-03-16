Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FC Internazionale v Atalanta BC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

BordoCam highlights from Inter v Atalanta and Krstovic’s goal; Chivu: “It’s a clear foul.” Manganiello: “Dumfries slipped.”

Another preview of what BordoCam will be showing: a close-up of Atalanta’s equaliser against Inter.

BordoCam’s previews on DAZN don’t stop at the clash between Davide Frattesi and Giorgio Scalvini (READ THE EXCHANGES HERE), but delve into what happened during the equaliser credited to Nikola Krstovic, who was quick to slot home Sommer’s short parry following Sulemana’s shot.

It was the Bergamo side’s attacking winger who was at the centre of a controversial incident during the move, after placing a hand on Denzel Dumfries’ back. During the live broadcast of Fuoriclasse, some footage was shown that better illustrates what happened.

  • THE EPISODE

    Let’s first recap the incident at the Meazza.

    It all happened in the 82nd minute of the match at San Siro: Zappacosta played a long ball to Krstovic, who flicked it on to Sulemana, who appeared to be a step behind Dumfries. The two go in for a challenge; the Ghanaian places a hand on the Dutchman’s back and there is slight contact: Dumfries slips and loses possession to his opponent, who then shoots, sees his effort saved by Sommer, and the Montenegrin striker scores, with Manganiello failing to penalise the challenge.

    • Advertisement

  • FROM BORDOCAM

    And now we come to DAZN’s preview of the next episode of BordoCam.

    Davide Bernardi’s analysis begins with Dumfries who, after taking on Sulemana, takes a step onto the ground, with the Atalanta winger touching his foot. Inter coach Cristian Chivu immediately goes to the fourth official to say, “It’s a foul, it’s a foul, it’s a foul.”

    Ederson, however, Atalanta’s midfielder, claims that Dumfries “slipped”, and Manganiello says the same thing when addressing Mkhitaryan. The Armenian is incredulous and says, “What slipping?”

    Subsequently, Palladino tries to explain himself to Chivu: “In my opinion, he used his hand, but he threw himself to the ground.”

    The focus then shifts to the Nerazzurri manager’s sending-off. Dumfries walks towards the bench, points to his boot, whilst Chivu looks at the tip of the Dutchman’s boot and shows it to the fourth official.

    He does it again, then points to the push and is booked by Manganiello for being outside the technical area. The referee reiterates: “If he steps out of the technical area again, I’ll send him off. Watch out, I’ll send him off.” Dumfries protests, then the goal is allowed and the Dutch winger wonders how that’s possible. Chivu enters the pitch after the goal is allowed and receives a red card. As he leaves the pitch, he simply says: “It’s a foul all the time,” without insulting Manganiello.

    Finally, before kick-off, Frattesi is heard saying to Dumfries: "Come on, let’s go and score another one."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
Serie A
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Inter crest
Inter
INT