Bologna: Skorupski out – he has a hamstring injury; he’ll miss the Roma game and his season is all but over

Bad news for Bologna regarding Skorupski. The news the Rossoblù had been dreading has now been confirmed: they will be without their first-choice goalkeeper for a period expected to last between six and eight weeks. As mentioned, the cause of the Polish keeper’s absence is a moderate-to-severe injury to his left hamstring sustained in the closing stages of the match against Sassuolo, when, in tears, Skorupski managed to stay on the pitch partly because Italiano had used up all his substitutions and so second-choice Ravaglia could not come on in his place. It will be the Bolognese goalkeeper who defends his side’s goal in the crucial return leg of the tie against Roma, the Polish keeper’s former club.

The news of the results of the tests carried out on the goalkeeper was announced by Bologna themselves, who provided an update on the players in the treatment room. Ahead of Roma v Bologna, Italiano’s side have resumed training, with Moro back in the squad but without Skorupski and De Silvestri, who also picked up an injury at the Mapei Stadium and will undergo the usual medical checks in the coming hours.