Fresh from two painful defeats in the league against Genoa and Verona respectively, Bologna and Roma face each other in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 in an all-Italian derby: the first leg will be played at the Dall'Ara, with the return leg at the Olimpico due to the Giallorossi's higher league position.
Getty Images/Calciomercato
Translated by
Bologna-Roma LIVE 0-0: Zaragoza squanders the lead
WATCH LIVE ON NOW
This page contains affiliate links. When you sign up for a subscription through these links, we will receive a commission.
FOLLOW THE RACE DATA
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
THE SCOREBOARD
BOLOGNA-ROMA 0-0
GOALS: -
BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Joao Mario, Casale, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Pobega; Bernardeschi, Ferguson, Rowe; Castro. Coach: Italiano
ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar, Ghilardi, N'Dicka, Celik; Rensch, El Aynaoui, Cristante, Wesley; Pisilli, Zaragoza; Malen. Coach: Gasperini
REFEREE: Jablonski
BOOKINGS: Miranda (B), Wesley (R)
SENT OFF: -
Advertisement