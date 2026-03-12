Goal.com
Big surprise in the Champions League: "The yellow steamroller" continues to wreak havoc in Europe

After another wild ride by the "yellow steamroller," there is great euphoria in Norway surrounding Champions League sensation FK Bodö/Glimt.

The media in the Scandinavian country celebrated coach Kjetil Knudsen's team for their 3-0 (2-0) victory in the first leg of the round of 16 against Sporting Lisbon.

  • "Bodø/Glimt turned Sporting into bacalhau at Aspmyra on Wednesday evening," wrote TV2, alluding to the Portuguese national dish: "The yellow steamroller was in complete control for most of the game and created chances galore."

    Bodø/Glimt a force to be reckoned with at home

    Bodø/Glimt once again demonstrated its remarkable strength on its home turf and now has an excellent chance of reaching the quarter-finals. "We still have a long way to go, but the result is fantastic," said former Frankfurt player Jens Petter Hauge: "It's going to be an exciting week."

    The decision will be made next Tuesday in Lisbon.

