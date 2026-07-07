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'Not his fault' - Belgium boss Rudi Garcia jumps to defence of Folarin Balogun as USMNT striker breaks silence on World Cup exit & FIFA's decision to suspend red card
Balogun red card controversy
News surrounding Balogun’s participation dominated the headlines after FIFA unexpectedly suspended his one-match ban following a red card received against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The decision sparked fierce protests from the Belgian football federation and international pundits, who viewed it as a dangerous and unfair tournament precedent. Although Balogun ultimately started the match, the forward's presence could not save the co-hosts from a heavy defeat.
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Garcia defends opposition forward
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Garcia revealed he harboured no resentment towards the player and praised the US striker's mature approach. He stated: "Balogun came to talk to me, I liked that. It's not his fault, he's not the one to blame. I told him that. I appreciate he came to talk to me."
Furthermore, the manager denied that the external noise surrounding the opposition forward served as an incentive for his squad, adding: "It wasn't needed or necessary (in terms of motivation). What really mattered to us is our game plan. We wanted to be prominent; the U.S. team is dynamic and full of energy. We didn't need Kevin [De Bruyne], we scored goals."
'It didn't really surprise me'
Meanwhile, Balogun finally broke his silence regarding the awkward situation that overshadowed his pre-match preparations. The USMNT talisman emphasised that his responsibility as a player was simply to execute his duties on the pitch.
Speaking after the match, he stated: "When you're given a red card, usually the protocol is you don't play in the following game. Then, when that decision's overturned, of course, it's going to be controversial. So it didn't really surprise me too much. But as a player my job is just to go out there and focus on my job. And I'm disappointed we weren't able to win today."
He added: "I accepted the decision when I was given the red card, and then I also accepted the decision when I was told I could play. There's not too much else I can really say on the on the matter. All that being said, Belgium were the better team today. They played much better than us."
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Spain await Belgium in quarters
This commanding victory in Seattle seals Belgium's progression to the quarter-finals, setting up a challenging clash against European champions Spain in Los Angeles on Friday, July 10. The clinical form of two-goal hero Charles De Ketelaere and Romelu Lukaku's return to the scoresheet provide crucial momentum for Garcia's squad. The Red Devils must now maintain this dominant level of performance to neutralise La Roja's attacking threat and secure a place in the semi-finals.
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