Belgium’s squad for the matches against the USA and Mexico: Openda is included, with De Winter and Saelemaekers also on the list; Lukaku and De Bruyne are in the squad

Belgium has announced its squad list for the two matches it will face during the upcoming international break: two friendlies against two of the three host nations of the 2026 World Cup, which is due to take place this summer. The Red Devils will first take on the United States and then Mexico in two friendly matches.

Head coach Rudi Garcia has chosen to select several key players from the top clubs in Serie A: the squad includes Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne from Napoli, Koni De Winter and Alexis Saelemaekers from Milan, and Lois Openda from Juventus.

Below is the full list of the Belgian manager’s selections.