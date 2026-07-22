Bayern Munich legend ‘completely relaxed’ about Michael Olise transfer speculation as Real Madrid mull over record-shattering bid for France international winger

Writing in his latest column for Sky Sport, Matthaus addressed the growing speculation surrounding the winger and a potential move to Spain. He wrote: "In the past week there has been speculation about the future of Olisye, but I see it completely relaxed.

Uli Hoeness already took a clear position a few weeks ago and explained that the player is staying at Bayern and Real Madrid can save themselves the call. Olisye has a contract in Munich, Bayern do not want to sell him. The club want to have success and have already made two very good transfers and I am convinced that the planning is not yet finished."



