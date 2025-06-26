'I don't think it's right' - Barcelona president left stunned by Athletic Club's reaction to Nico Williams deal as Basque side attempt to block transfer
Joan Laporta believes Athletic Club are not doing the right thing by lodging a complaint about Barcelona's pursuit of Nico Williams to La Liga.
- Athletic Club unhappy with pursuit of Williams
- Will file a complaint to La Liga
- Laporta believes Basque side not doing right thing