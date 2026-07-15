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Barcelona furious with Ronald Koeman and Netherlands as Spanish side feel misled over Frenkie de Jong injury
Barcelona medical staff alarmed by De Jong condition
Expectations were low when De Jong returned to the Ciutat Esportiva on Monday, but the reality was far worse than anyone at Barcelona anticipated. The midfielder, who had been granted leave until July 20, decided to return early to have his right knee examined by club doctors due to severe swelling. Following an initial briefing with head coach Hansi Flick, the medical team conducted an exploration that revealed a completely unstable joint.
According to Spanish newspaper AS, the severity of the situation is such that doctors suspect ligament damage; however, internal bleeding has made it impossible to perform an immediate MRI scan. The club must now wait several days for the inflammation to subside before they can get a definitive look at the extent of the trauma. Initial impressions have left the club in a state of shock regarding the player's physical state.
- AFP
Tensions rise over alleged mismanagement by Netherlands
The Catalan giants feel deliberately misled by the Oranje hierarchy. While Barcelona were aware that De Jong had received two injections to play in recent fixtures against Tunisia and Morocco, they were not informed of the true scale of the problem. There is a growing suspicion within the Camp Nou that De Jong played through a significant injury against Morocco - a match that went to extra time and ultimately saw the Netherlands knocked out in the round of 32 on penalties - which likely exacerbated the damage exponentially.
“We are going to see how Koeman and Frenkie explain this massive problem,” sources from within Barcelona have stated to the Spanish newspaper, highlighting the deep-seated frustration at the club. The board feels there was a clear case of negligence, claiming that the national team prioritized short-term results over the long-term health of the player.
Koeman and De Jong under fire
The relationship between Barcelona and Koeman was already strained, and this latest development has reignited old feuds. The club have not forgotten Koeman's public criticism regarding their handling of De Jong’s fitness at the end of the 2023-24 season, which ultimately cost the player a place in the European Championship. Now, the tables have turned, with Barca officials questioning why the Dutch staff took such "unacceptable risks."
It isn't just the coaching staff facing scrutiny; De Jong himself is in the eye of the storm for failing to signal his limitations. The club believes the player should have known when to stop rather than pushing through the pain, a decision that could now see him sidelined for a period of four to six months if surgery is required.
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Medical breakdown and surgery fears
There is also significant anger directed at the Netherlands medical team, who had previously assured Barcelona that the situation was under control and that injections were being administered under strict supervision. The results seen this week suggest otherwise, leading Barca to believe that an imprudent level of effort was demanded from the midfielder.
If the final tests confirm the worst-case scenario, surgery will be the only option to stabilise the knee. Such a procedure would effectively rule De Jong out for the first half of the season, leaving Flick without one of his key pillars just as his tenure begins. The Dutch midfielder was instrumental last season, making 38 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, scoring one goal and providing eight assists to help the club clinch the La Liga title.
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