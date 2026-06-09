Both managers arrived at Leverkusen with limited success to their names. Although Alonso was touted for the Real Madrid hot seat at a relatively young age—a job he would later take, albeit with limited success—his early coaching path was rocky. After being passed over for promotion to the Blancos' first team, he moved to Real Sociedad, where he took charge only of the reserves.

Martínez, meanwhile, left Barça in 2019 after structural changes prompted his departure. From 2019 to 2022 he gained international experience with Al-Rayyan SC's U19s and as Kuwait's U20 coach. In 2023 he finally became a club head coach, spending six months as assistant and head of methodology at FC Toulouse, helping the side win the national cup before taking the top job the following summer.

In his first full campaign he guided the club to its best finish in a decade, and by the 2025/26 season Toulouse had climbed to ninth. Yet the 42-year-old remained something of a cult figure, little known beyond French football circles. That relative obscurity explains why he is seen as Bayer Leverkusen's second choice, brought in after the club's first target, Andoni Iraola, opted to join Liverpool instead.