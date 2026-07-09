AFP
Atletico Madrid match €50m Mason Greenwood asking price but Fenerbahce remain frontrunners as Marseille expect transfer decision this week
Atletico Madrid join the bidding war
Atletico have stepped up their pursuit of Greenwood by matching Marseille's valuation. The Spanish giants have put forward a package worth €45 million plus an additional €5m in bonuses, aligning themselves with the Ligue 1 club's financial expectations, per L'Equipe. However, the deal remains complex due to the inclusion of agent commissions and a specific sell-on interest previously agreed between Greenwood and Marseille to manage his salary expectations upon arrival in France.
Despite the financial heavy lifting from the Colchoneros, the structure of the deal is under scrutiny. Marseille are keen to secure the highest possible net return. While the overall package is significant, the deductions for intermediary fees mean Marseille are still weighing up whether Atleti’s offer is superior to rival bids currently on the table.£50 bonus
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- AFP
Fenerbahce remain in pole position
Fenerbahce have emerged as the frontrunners in the race, despite a slightly lower base offer of €40m plus bonuses. Crucially, the Turkish side’s proposal does not include agent commissions, and Greenwood’s representatives have reportedly agreed to waive their percentage of the transfer fee in exchange for a four-year contract. This makes the net gain for Marseille potentially more attractive than the higher headline figure offered by Atletico.
The new leadership at Fenerbahce has made the 24-year-old their absolute priority this summer. They have been incredibly persuasive, enlisting the support of the player's lawyer, Martin Budworth, who is said to be a strong advocate for the move to Istanbul. Reports from the training ground suggest that while the player himself was initially swayed by the prestige of Atletico, the sheer scale of the Turkish offer is beginning to tip the scales.
Decision time Looming in Marseille
All parties involved are now pushing for a definitive answer within the next 24 to 48 hours. The atmosphere in Istanbul is already electric, with social media speculation reaching fever pitch after the club's basketball team teaser for a different signing was initially mistaken for a Greenwood announcement. There is a sense that the Turkish giants must deliver the Englishman or face a backlash from a fan base expecting a marquee arrival.
L'Equipe cites a source close to the negotiations who has indicated that the momentum is currently with the Super Lig side. "The different parties would like a decision this Thursday," the insider explained. "It leans towards Fener..."
- AFP
Manchester United and Getafe wait for their cut
Any final agreement will have significant ramifications for Manchester United, who retained a 40% sell-on clause when Greenwood moved to the Stade Velodrome. Marseille have reportedly spent the last few weeks attempting to renegotiate this figure down to 30% or 35% to keep more of the windfall, though it remains unclear if United or INEOS will be willing to accommodate such a request at this late stage of the process.
Furthermore, Getafe are also due a portion of the proceeds as part of the compensation package for their role in rehabilitating the player during the 2023-24 season. "It is quite late to renegotiate with Manchester," a Marseille executive admitted in mid-May. "It would have been necessary to start discussions before OM was in a financial situation forcing it to sell in an emergency."
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