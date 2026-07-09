Atletico Madrid match €50m Mason Greenwood asking price but Fenerbahce remain frontrunners as Marseille expect transfer decision this week

Atletico have stepped up their pursuit of Greenwood by matching Marseille's valuation. The Spanish giants have put forward a package worth €45 million plus an additional €5m in bonuses, aligning themselves with the Ligue 1 club's financial expectations, per L'Equipe. However, the deal remains complex due to the inclusion of agent commissions and a specific sell-on interest previously agreed between Greenwood and Marseille to manage his salary expectations upon arrival in France.

Despite the financial heavy lifting from the Colchoneros, the structure of the deal is under scrutiny. Marseille are keen to secure the highest possible net return. While the overall package is significant, the deductions for intermediary fees mean Marseille are still weighing up whether Atleti’s offer is superior to rival bids currently on the table.



