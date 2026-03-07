Getty Images Sport
Atletico Madrid chief confirms Antoine Griezmann's Orlando City transfer is off and hints at 'two more years' with club talisman
Griezmann staying put at Atleti
The 34-year-old had been heavily linked with a departure this month, with some reports suggesting that this week's appearance against Real Sociedad could have been his final bow for the Colchoneros. However, speaking before Saturday's La Liga clash, Alemany was firm in his stance that the club's all-time leading scorer is going nowhere.
“Already I told you that he has this season and two more years with us. I don't see any major news. Antoine is in an extraordinary moment of form, he is playing great games. They are going to applaud him as always. I stay the same, he has a contract, he is going to stay with us. A circle has been made and we're back to the beginning. He's having a spectacular performance and that's the most important thing. He is going to be with us, he is going to continue with us and nothing more,” Alemany declared.
- AFP
Chasing silverware in the capital
The decision to stay is reportedly fueled by Griezmann's burning desire to end a significant trophy drought with the Rojiblancos. While he has achieved legendary status in the Spanish capital, the World Cup winner missed out on the club's 2021 league title during his stint at Barcelona. Now, with Atleti safely through to the Copa del Rey final, the Frenchman is eager to secure one last major honor under Diego Simeone.
Alemany dismissed the notion that a move to North America was imminent, categorising the Orlando City links as mere speculation. He emphasised that the forward is "focused on what is coming" as the club navigates a season-defining period on multiple fronts, including a massive Champions League knockout tie against Tottenham and the aforementioned domestic cup final.
Simeone backs his lieutenant
The uncertainty around Griezmann had even touched manager Diego Simeone, who had previously spoken with a sense of resignation regarding his star man's future. Following the semi-final triumph over Barcelona, the Argentine coach was candid about the situation, stating: “I hope he plays in the final; he deserves it more than anyone. His quality and talent will stay with him for life. I love him dearly and always want the best for him, but I hope he can play in that final.”
With Griezmann remaining in the fold, Atleti can continue to rely on their primary creative engine without the immediate fear of having to reinvent their attacking structure mid-season.
- Getty Images Sport
Managing the workload
As the business end of the season approaches, Alemany also touched upon the squad’s rotation policy, which has been necessary given their involvement in three competitions. Discussing the congested schedule, he noted: “We are lucky enough to have to rotate, that means we are in all competitions. It is a problem and a reason to be talking about rotations, but it's fantastic that we have to rotate.”
Regarding the differences in rest periods compared to their rivals, the director remained pragmatic about the challenges ahead. “This thing about days sometimes doesn't have a direct relationship with the team's performance. We know that on Tuesday there is a fundamental game in the season but today's is also fundamental. There we are with the plates trying to save everyone. For that we have a long squad,” Alemany concluded.
Advertisement