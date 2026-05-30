"I have a Spanish physiotherapist in Newcastle and we spoke every day. I told him that one day I'd be playing for Barça, so I wanted to learn Spanish. That's why I speak a bit of it," Gordon explained, shedding light on the background to his language skills.
Translated by
At his Barcelona presentation, Anthony Gordon surprised everyone with his fluent Spanish. The club's new signing then explained the touching story behind his language skills
"I've always wanted to join Barça. It's the biggest club on the planet; I used to dream about it as a child," the English forward said, expressing his excitement about the move. Barcelona are paying Newcastle United a transfer fee of up to €80 million for Gordon, and the 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract with his new club, running until 2031.
Gordon had also been linked with Bayern Munich, who reportedly viewed him as their top attacking target, but the Bavarians were not prepared to pay more than €60m and eventually accepted defeat when Barcelona moved in.
He later revealed that he had learned of Barca's interest "very late". "As soon as I knew that Barca was a serious option, there were no more questions," Gordon emphasised, adding that no other club would have stood a chance of signing him.
- Getty Images Sport
Anthony Gordon faced Barcelona three times during the 2025/26 campaign.
Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in early 2023 for a transfer fee of €45.6 million. At the Magpies, he has established himself as an England international; to date, he has made 17 international appearances (scoring two goals) and is part of England manager Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad.
Primarily deployed as a left winger or centre-forward for the Magpies, he finished last season with 17 goals and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. In the Champions League he faced Barca three times; in the opening group-stage match last September he netted Newcastle's goal in a 1-2 home defeat.
In the round of 16, his old club faced his new one: he entered as a late substitute in the 1-1 first-leg draw and started the second leg in Barcelona, where Newcastle lost 2-7.
Anthony Gordon: The numbers behind his move to FC Barcelona
Former club
Newcastle United
New club
FC Barcelona
Transfer fee
Up to €80m (including add-ons)
Contract with Barca until
30 June 2031.