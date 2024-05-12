No bottle job here - Arsenal are taking it to the bitter end! Winners and losers as resilient Gunners ensure Premier League title race will go to the final day while Manchester United's world just keeps on falling down

Mikel Arteta's side held their nerve at Old Trafford to keep their dream alive but the Red Devils' nightmare season drags on and on

Back in 2002, Arsenal won the Premier League title at Old Trafford. On Sunday, they kept their dream of a first league triumph since 2004 alive by beating Manchester United thanks to another goal from the insatiable Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners know that their destiny is not in their hands, and that they will need the most unlikely of favours from Tottenham on Tuesday if they are to topple Manchester City. But at least they know they will have done everything they could to win a first title in 20 years.

Even if they knew that it is still unlikely that they will win the league, Arsenal's fans sure were in a celebratory mood at full-time as the heavens opened and the roof began to leak at an alarming rate. 'Old Trafford is falling down' they crowed, and it was difficult to argue with them.

They might not end up winning the league, but this is a great moment to be an Arsenal fan regardless. For the Red Devils, on the other hand, these are the darkest of times.

GOAL picks the winners and losers from Old Trafford...