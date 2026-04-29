Arsenal player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Viktor Gyokeres rises to the occasion while Declan Rice dominates as Champions League semi-final remains on a knife edge

The visitors controlled a cagey first period, which culminated in Gyokeres blasting home from the spot after he was clumsily bundled over in the penalty area by David Hancko. David Raya had been forced into a good save from a fine Alvarez strike and Noni Madueke went close at the other end with a curling effort, but otherwise it was a half of few chances.

However, it was a different story after the break as Arsenal relinquished that control and found themselves clinging on at times. Alvarez levelled with a penalty of his own 10 minutes into the second 45 after Ben White was punished for a handball. That preceded a flurry of close calls for the Gunners, most notably Raya's close-range stop from Ademola Lookman, an incredible block by Gabriel Magalhaes and Antoine Griezmann hitting the woodwork.

Arsenal thought they had the third spot-kick of the night and a chance to win the game with just 10 minutes to play, as substitute Eberechi Eze went down under another Hancko challenge - but the referee controversially reversed the decision after consulting the pitch-side monitor. Their frustration was almost compounded in added time, but thankfully Nahuel Molina's drive flew just over as the Gunners were made to settle for a creditable first-leg draw.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Metropolitano...