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Krishan Davis

Arsenal player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Viktor Gyokeres rises to the occasion while Declan Rice dominates as Champions League semi-final remains on a knife edge

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V. Gyoekeres
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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

Arsenal were forced to settle for a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but they will feel aggrieved to have been denied a late penalty that could have won it after Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez had already traded spot-kicks either side of half-time.

The visitors controlled a cagey first period, which culminated in Gyokeres blasting home from the spot after he was clumsily bundled over in the penalty area by David Hancko. David Raya had been forced into a good save from a fine Alvarez strike and Noni Madueke went close at the other end with a curling effort, but otherwise it was a half of few chances.

However, it was a different story after the break as Arsenal relinquished that control and found themselves clinging on at times. Alvarez levelled with a penalty of his own 10 minutes into the second 45 after Ben White was punished for a handball. That preceded a flurry of close calls for the Gunners, most notably Raya's close-range stop from Ademola Lookman, an incredible block by Gabriel Magalhaes and Antoine Griezmann hitting the woodwork.

Arsenal thought they had the third spot-kick of the night and a chance to win the game with just 10 minutes to play, as substitute Eberechi Eze went down under another Hancko challenge - but the referee controversially reversed the decision after consulting the pitch-side monitor. Their frustration was almost compounded in added time, but thankfully Nahuel Molina's drive flew just over as the Gunners were made to settle for a creditable first-leg draw.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Metropolitano...

  • Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (7/10):

    Could have been worse for Arsenal if not for their goalkeeper. Made key saves from Alvarez and Lookman twice each, but helpless for the penalty.

    Ben White (6/10):

    Kept penned back by the dangerous Lookman and lost his man on occasion. Punished for a flailing arm.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Almost played himself into trouble once or twice, but otherwise a solid presence and made some important interventions.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

    A little loose on the ball early on. Made a miraculous block to deny Griezmann from close range.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    Got into some good attacking positions but was guilty of slowing the play down. Sound defensively.

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  • Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    Passed it calmly but occasionally went missing in the midfield battle, with Rice made to do a lot of the work.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Thrived in the intense atmosphere, popping up absolutely everywhere. Made some crucial defensive interventions as well as springing attacks.

    Martin Odegaard (5/10):

    Had some nice touches to link midfield and attack, but wasn't able to create as much as he would have liked. Hooked fairly early for Eze.

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    Attack

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Came within a whisker of opening the scoring with a fierce effort, but faded badly thereafter and was hooked.

    Viktor Gyokeres (7/10):

    Initially showed good industry and was smart to win the penalty before smashing it home. Kept much quieter in the second period.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    Never really got into the game and was unsurprisingly withdrawn as Atletico took control.

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  • Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Eberechi Eze (7/10):

    Much more impactful than Odegaard and probably deserved a penalty after some cute play.

    Gabriel Jesus (6/10):

    Got involved immediately and caused issues with his physicality, albeit he didn't have any clear chances.

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Carried more of a threat than Madueke, although just lacked his usual end product.

    Leandro Trossard (6/10):

    Busied himself in the half-space but was often surrounded by Atletico defenders before he could get a pass or shot away.

    Cristhian Mosquera (N/A):

    Thrown on to help ensure Arsenal held on to an important draw.

    Mikel Arteta (7/10):

    Won't be happy with the way his side relinquished control in the second half, but he probably would have taken a draw before kick-off and his side's professionalism in the first period was impressive.

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