Mikel Arteta caught 'raging' at trio of Arsenal stars during Champions League win over Napoli despite perfect European start

Despite the positive outcome, Arteta expressed his frustration at Arsenal's overall wastefulness in the final third. The manager believed his side should have comfortably killed the game off much earlier, given the sheer volume of clear-cut opportunities they engineered against a stubborn Napoli defence.

"We fully deserved the three points," Arteta told TNT Sports following the final whistle. "The performance probably doesn’t reflect the result, the team was superb. We showed quality in a lot of moments to break them down and it was a shame because we missed so many great chances."

Arteta added: "On any other day the result would be different. We should have done it in a different way because of the amount of chances we created but we got the win in the end."