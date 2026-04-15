Arne Slot's time is up at Anfield after shocking selections, Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or-winning brilliance and all of the winners and losers from Liverpool's Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain

Slot didn't get a lot right on the night but when he said that "Dembele's goal showed why he won the Ballon d'Or last season", the Liverpool boss was spot on. It was a moment of pure quality from the winger-turned-forward, who had actually been relatively ineffective up until that point in the quarter-final tie. Indeed, PSG's profligacy in Paris was as much down to Dembele as anyone else, and he also blazed a glorious opportunity over the bar during the first half of the second leg.

However, the crucial breakthrough was all about Dembele, who finished off a move that he had started with a neat exchange with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside his own half. Having rediscovered his goalscoring touch, it thus didn't come as anything remotely resembling a surprise to see him score again right at the death.

Dembele may not have yet hit the heights of 2025 so far this year but, after another decisive display at Anfield and with PSG also finding their best form again at precisely the right time, he's once again perfectly placed to launch a Ballon d'Or bid - particularly with France one of the favourites to win this summer's World Cup.