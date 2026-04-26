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Ansu Fati admits ‘playing against Lionel Messi was crazy’ & also namechecks Lamine Yamal & Kylian Mbappe when selecting brightest stars he's shared pitch with
Facing football legends
Ansu shared these reflections in a new documentary titled 'A day with Ansu', released by Monaco. When asked to name the best players he has ever shared a pitch with, the 23-year-old immediately thought of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi. The forward was referring specifically to their intense battles during Barcelona practice sessions. "Playing against Leo Messi was crazy. Also against Mbappe, Lamine, in training, [Ousmane] Dembele, now Paul Pogba... there are many," Ansu admitted.
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Cherished Barcelona memories
While Ansu is currently enjoying life on loan in France, his heart remains deeply connected to Catalonia. Answering questions from fans, he reflected on his most significant career milestones. Unsurprisingly, his professional introduction is his favourite. "It is the moment I will always remember, my debut as a professional against Betis at Camp Nou. It was an incredible day, also for my family and the people who helped me reach that dream. There are other moments, but I will stick with this one," he stated. Regarding his favourite strike, he added: "I would stick with that one, the first goal with Barca against Osasuna. It was the beginning of everything."
Finding form in Monaco
The forward has successfully revitalised his career in Ligue 1, scoring 10 goals in 26 appearances this season. Monaco have provided the ideal environment for his resurgence, and the club are reportedly exploring a permanent transfer. Discussing his move, Ansu explained: "It was easy. They had been following me for a long time and we had a conversation with my family. They presented the project to me and I loved it, that's why I'm here." He praised the welcoming atmosphere, noting: "Yes, it has been easy to adapt. Thanks to the teammates, the coach, the fans... To everyone who works at the club. They make it very easy for me. Since I arrived I felt at home."
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Chasing ultimate glory
Ansu remains immensely ambitious. While his immediate focus is finishing the current campaign strongly, his ultimate sporting targets reach much further. "I have many to fulfil, but I think winning a World Cup and a Champions League would be among the biggest dreams I have," the Spain international concluded.