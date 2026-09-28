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Angel Di Maria gives verdict on Cristian Romero inheriting Argentina captaincy as Lionel Messi prepares for emotional farewell
Scaloni confirms new Albiceleste skipper
Scaloni has officially named Romero as Argentina's next permanent captain once Messi brings his international career to an end. The 28-year-old Atletico Madrid centre-back previously served as third choice in the leadership group behind the legendary forward and Nicolas Otamendi. He has already had a taste of leading the team, taking the armband when senior figures were unavailable against Chile as well as in friendlies with Venezuela and Mauritania.
- Nicolo Campo
'He deserves it'
Reflecting on the change of leadership within the Albiceleste camp, Di Maria backed the decision made by his former manager during an appearance on SportsCenter.
Backing the defender to thrive with the extra responsibility, Di Maria said: "He deserves it. I think it's a great choice by Scaloni and the coaching staff. He deserves it because he's a great guy. He has a great temperament to carry the armband and I'm sure he'll do a great job."
Urging supporters to get behind the new era, the former international winger added: "I'm happy that people continue to support the national team because they will surely continue to bring us joy."
Manager outlines clear dressing-room hierarchy
Scaloni moved swiftly to appoint Romero to guarantee a seamless transition while protecting the winning mentality embedded within the squad. Outlining the captaincy order ahead of the upcoming fixtures, Scaloni told TyC Sports: "The captain is going to be Cuti. He was already the third captain after Leo and Ota. There is Emiliano [Martinez], who can also wear the armband. Rodrigo [De Paul], who will not be in these two games, can also wear it. Lautaro [Martinez] can wear it. Cuti is the right one."
- Bildbyran
Albiceleste prepare for historic handover
Scaloni's side will take on Bolivia and Burkina Faso before Messi pulls on the national shirt for the final time against Benin on October 6. The meeting with the African outfit will serve as an emotional passing of the torch as Romero officially takes over on-pitch duties. A demanding test now awaits the uncompromising defender, who must uphold high standards and unite the dressing room without the iconic playmaker beside him.
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