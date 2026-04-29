An unprecedented Champions League milestone: Manuel Neuer sets an unwanted record as Bayern Munich lose to PSG

Neuer has become the first goalkeeper since detailed records began in 2010 to concede at least five goals in a Champions League knockout game without making a single save. While the feat may have occurred earlier, comprehensive data on shots stopped only dates back 16 seasons.

Neuer was helpless on each of PSG’s goals, one of which came from the penalty spot. “You saw the goals. It’s hard to save one of those. Twice it was very close, where I might have got there or even touched it,” he explained afterwards. Neuer was also in the right corner for the penalty that made it 2–3 shortly before half-time.

PSG were simply too clinical in front of goal, Neuer added. “We might have had a bit of luck, with the ball hitting the post or us clearing it.” The French capital club did hit the woodwork once, when substitute Senny Mayulu struck the crossbar from a tight angle in the 87th minute. Officially, such shots do not count as attempts on target.